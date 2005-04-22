MAJORITY OF RUSSIANS BELIEVE COUNTRY'S COLLAPSE POSSIBLE

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - A nationwide survey conducted by Public Opinion Fund shows more than half of Russia's population (52%) believe serious problems exist in Russian society that may eventually lead to the disintegration of the country. Only 27% think such problems do not exist.

When answering an open-ended question about what these problems are, respondents most frequently mentioned social inequality, regional differences in living standards, the low standard of living overall, and inter-ethnic tension.

In addition to these internal problems that may lead to the break-up of the country, 58% of Russians believe there are certain forces intentionally working to bring this about (only 13% deny the existence of such forces). Twenty-five percent of respondents cited the U.S., Japan, China, Ukraine, Georgia, and the "Islamic countries" among these forces.

Oligarchs, representatives of the different power structures (the State Duma deputies and other members of government), parties and their leaders, regional leaders, nationalists, terrorists, and criminals were most frequently included in the list of internal forces of destabilization.

Although 20% of respondents do not see a real threat of disintegration, a majority believes there is a threat (30% see it as a major one, whereas 32% consider it to be insignificant). One third of respondents (32%) believe the threat of Russia's break-up has become greater in the past few years, and only 14% hold the view that it has declined, while 36% believe nothing has changed in this respect.

This survey was conducted by interview with 1,500 people from 100 populated areas of 44 regions, territories, and republics hel done April 15-16. Six hundred Moscow residents were also surveyed. The margin of error did not exceed 3.6%.