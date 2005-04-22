STATE DUMA PUTS OFF VOTE ON ALCOHOL BILLS

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti ) - The State Duma, or Russia's lower house of parliament, has put off till May 18 its vote on a bill concerning state regulation of the production and sale of ethyl alcohol and liquor.

It was Andrei Loginov, the Cabinet's envoy to the Duma, who suggested that the vote be postponed, citing the lack of clarity on some specific issues, such as the procedure of collecting excise duties on imported wine & spirits and the setting of quotas on products containing alcohol.

At the same time, Loginov praised the bill, saying that from a mainly technical document, it had been developed into an efficient tool to protect consumers from counterfeit and low-quality products.

Alexander Kosopkin, presidential envoy to parliament's lower house, expressed his support for Loginov's proposal, saying that the Cabinet should, indeed, be given some additional time to finalize the bill.

First Vice Speaker Lyubov Sliska, somewhat displeased with the postponement, asked Kosopkin to see to it that the Cabinet did not miss the new deadline.