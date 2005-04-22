RUSSIA, JAPAN ENDORSE PIPELINE FROM EAST SIBERIA TO PACIFIC

TOKYO, April 22. (RIA Novosti) - The Russian-Japanese inter-government trade and economic commission has endorsed construction of a pipeline from East Siberia to the Pacific, reads a memorandum signed by Russian Industry and Energy Minister Viktor Khristenko and Japanese Foreign Minister Nobutaka Machimura.

"Construction of a pipeline from Taishet to the bay of Perevoznaya is of great importance for both parties."

The ministers believe that the project will contribute to economic development of Russia's Far East and Siberia and to stabilization of the Asian-Pacific energy markets.

"The parties have acknowledged the need to continue active exchange of opinions in order to agree as soon as possible on specific forms of cooperation in fulfilling the project in compliance with both countries' interests," the memorandum reads.

The ministers welcomed the successful development of the Sakhalin 1 and Sakhalin 2 oil and gas projects, involving Japanese companies.

Gazprom also intends to join Sakhalin projects, including Sakhalin 2, the Russian minister announced.