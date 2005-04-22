ITALIANS BUY KMB-BANK FOR $90 MILLION

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Italians have joined the competition for leadership on Russia's retail banking market.

According to the agreement signed yesterday, the Intesa bank paid 90$ million for 75% plus one share in KMB-bank to be renamed into Intesa KMB, Vedomosti writes.

Only the EBRD will keep the blocking stock.

Intesa will work with corporate clients, and Intesa KMB with small business and private clients.

Giovanni Boccolini, the head of the Intesa foreign bank division, says that the three-year plan of the KMB development is being updated, and the Italians are ready to invest another $90 million to double the bank network.

According to Klaus-Eckhard Hartmann of DEG, the sale of the shares came after the bank had reached the point when it needed a new strategic investor with a world known name and developed technologies.

According to Mihai Salontai, an analyst with Renaissance Capital, the bank estimation exceeded its capital 3.7-fold, which is almost twice as high as the general coefficient in similar deals in Europe.

Russian bankers understand why Intesa is interested in the Russian bank. "The market is very interesting and insufficiently explored, as many believe the risks are too high. Who comes first will benefit most," says Sergei Suchkov, the senior vice-president of Vneshtorgbank, who worked for KMB-bank.

As of January 1, KMB-bank assets totaled $334 million, its capital equaled $32 million, and net profits $4 million in 2004. As of January 1, assets of Intesa Group, a major bank in Italy, totaled $370.7 billion, net profits $2.5 billion last year, and enterprise value $33.5 billion as of early April.