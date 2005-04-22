NEW METALLURGY MONOPOLIST MAY EMERGE IN RUSSIA

MOSCOW, April 22. (RIA Novosti)-Businessman Alisher Usmanov, who consolidated Gazprom assets in the past, now wants to create a similar natural monopolist on the Russian metallurgical market, writes Versiya.

"I would like to unite a few CIS iron-ore companies and set up a consolidated ore-mining and metallurgical company that would dictate global iron-ore prices," Usmanov recently said.

The first step toward creating the new monopoly came when the Mikhailovsky Ore-Processing Plant in the Kursk region decided to sell 97% of its shares to Usmanov in January 2005. Usmanov already controlled the Lebedinsky Ore-Processing Plant in the Belgorod region. If they are included in this new monopolist, Usmanov's other raw materials and metallurgical enterprises account for over 50% of all Russian ore production and nearly 12% of steel production. This means that Usmanov now controls iron-ore pricing mechanisms. And iron ore is a strategic material.

It is still too early to predict that Usmanov will eventually rule the global raw-materials market. However, his association could easily control Russian industry, which directly depends on steel-smelting companies.

It is difficult to say in whose interests Usmanov is acting at the moment. He may be backed by the state, which is trying to establish control over the successfully developing metallurgical sector. In that case, his policies would prove detrimental to sectoral competition, as the market would lose flexibility and sustained-development incentives.

Worse still, Usmanov may be supported by a group of influential bureaucrats and businessmen who are trying to revise privatization results. If this is the case, monopolies in other spheres may also emerge.