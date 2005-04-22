TOURST EXHIBITION WITH PARTICIPATION OF KOREA, ITALY, INDIA AND CHINA TO TAKE PLACE IN YAKUTSK

YAKUTSK, April 22 (RIA Novosti correspondent Pyotr Vasilyev) - For the first time tourist operators from Korea, Italy and India will take part in the traditional tourist exhibition, Sakha Travel, which will be held in Yakutsk from April 22 to 23.

As a spokesman for Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Development of Tourism and Employment of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) told RIA Novosti on Friday, it is already for the second year that China takes part in this exhibition.

The main sections of the exhibition-cum-fair will be: travels, tourist and resort facilities, hotel service, transport services, restaurants and cafes, entertainment institutions, information and tourist products, souvenirs, folk crafts, insurance services in the sphere of tourism, and training specialists for the tourist industry.

The spokesman also said that the courses of training excursion guides, "Ethnic-Cultural Tourism. Advanced Professional Studies for Guides," are already going on in the context of the exhibition-cum-fair.

The winners of the annual republican prize, For Achievements in the Sphere of Tourism, will be announced at the Sakha Travel in the following categories: the best tourist firm, the best tourist attraction, service organizer, new attraction, tourist manager, the organizer of the best advertising campaign in the region and the best in the popularization of the hospitality policy.