SIEMENS READY TO PARTICIPATE IN SIBERIA'S DEVELOPMENT

NOVOSIBIRSK, April 22 (RIA Novosti, Yana Ryabinskaya) - The investment projects of Siemens concern may become part of the common strategy of Siberia's development.

Plenipotentiary representative of Russia's president in the Siberian federal district Anatoly Kvashnin stated this on Thursday at the meeting with Siemens president in Russia Henrik Fristazki, the Siberia district information centre reported.

"The work on the first part of the strategy of Siberia's economic development which proposes concrete projects of the district and interregional level for implementation is now nearing completion, and the investment projects of Siemens concern can become part of the general programme of the region's development," Mr. Kvashnin said.

He expressed confidence that the company, with information technologies being a direction of its work, must get interested in cooperation with the Siberian scientists within the Russian programme of setting up technology parks one of which will be organized on the basis of the Novosibirsk Scientific Centre.

"We have the widest field for activity, and high-speed trains are needed in Siberia more than in Moscow, considering our distances," the plenipotentiary representative stressed.

The head of Siemens in Russia noted for his part that the concern intends to be not simply closer to its customers but plans to find good partners in Siberia with a view to, while developing business, engage in the region's development parallel with it.

According to him, it is possible to do it by setting up joint ventures and building new production complexes, as well as by participating in the projects in the sphere of high technologies and by introducing scientific developments.

Henrik Fristazki said that in the Siberian federal district Siemens company is interested in developing and modernizing the district's energy system, transport infrastructure, and telephony system, in establishing a centre of information technologies, in providing medical equipment, and in other concrete projects.