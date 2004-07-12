RUSSIAN ACCOUNTING TO ADOPT INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's new Accountancy Development Concept, intended for 2004 through 2010, requires all publicly traded companies to switch over to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) by the year 2007, Leonid Schneidman, Director of the ministry's Department of State Financial Control, Auditing & Accountancy, reported at a news conference Monday.

Defined as "publicly traded" are companies with securities listed or admitted to trade on national exchanges (limited liability companies do not fall into this category). Companies listed on foreign exchanges may for the time being draw up their consolidated financial statements to other internationally accepted principles, Mr Schneidman said.

Under the concept, all other companies, including those listed on foreign markets, shall switch over to the IFRS's before 2010.

Small businesses will be allowed to use simpler accountancy procedures, and a special standard is expected to be soon worked out for them within the IFRS principles.

In compiling individual financial statements, however, Russian companies shall follow national standards, to be elaborated on the basis of international ones. The Accountancy Development Concept envisages bringing Russian financial reporting procedures closer to the IFRS, but, as the ministry official remarked, this is a long-term task.

"That's not about a hundred percent of Russian companies shifting to the IFRS overnight," Mr Schneidman emphasized. "It is consolidated financial statements that are to be drawn up to international standards, being, as they are, the main source of information for investors."

According to Mr Schneidman, no accurate statistics are as yet available on the number of companies that have by now switched over to the IFRS. "But one can assume that major companies draw up their consolidated financial reports either to the IFRS or to [North] American standards," he said.

Already, a vast majority of Russian companies involved in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors, as well as in car manufacture and the chemical, wood-processing and steel industries, have begun working to international accounting standards, Mr Schneidman said.