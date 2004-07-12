PUTIN ON 2005 BUDGET

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Budget expenditures in 2005 will mainly deal with financial provision of social reforms, modernization of the state's military organization, and development of public infrastructure, reads the Russian President's budget message published on Monday at the official presidential web site.

The message notes that reduction of the unified social tax (ESN) may lead to appearance in 2005 of an operating deficit of the Russian Pension Fund budget. "In this conditions, it's necessary to anticipate the possibility to allocate means from the federal budget to the Pension Fund to ensure unconditional realization of the state's obligations on pension payments," reads the document.

Financial relations of the federal and regional funds of compulsory medical insurance must be built with account for formation in the Federation constituent members of mechanisms to insure unemployed people, says the document.

"It's also necessary to cardinally revise the existing mechanism of housing provision for servicemen," says the document. "The accumulative-mortgage scheme should be used here, in line with which funds to buy housing are put on servicemen's individual accounts."

The new housing provision system should be introduced for servicemen who will conclude contracts on military service after January 1, 2005; as for servicemen who serve now, it's necessary to implement earlier adopted agreements to provide them with housing, reads the message.

"To raise the efficiency of budget expenditures on state management, it's necessary to introduce stage by stage the modern methods of forecasting, financing, assessment of activity, stimulation, logistical support of the federal state civil service," stresses the document.

Work to optimize the economy's state sector should be continued. "Organizations that are not directly involved in realization of the state functions are subject to removal from the budget financing list," reads the message. "To this aim, a legislative base of state [municipal] institutions privatization or transformation to other non-commercial organizations should be created."

"In 2005, it's necessary to stop realization of non-efficient and [or] not properly worked-out federal targeted programs, and as for resources released, they should be concentrated on strategic programs of social sphere and infrastructure development in line with the determined priorities," says the document.