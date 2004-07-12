KYRGYZSTAN ON COMMON ECONOMIC SPACE

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Nikolai Tanayev called the formation of the common economic space of the five countries "an inevitable process." He said this at a press conference after the Kyrgyz pavilion was opened at the All-Russian Exposition Center (VVTs) in Moscow's northeast.

"Naturally, Eurasec member countries [Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan] are faced with certain difficulties on the way to establish a common economic space, and they [difficulties] deal first of all with the fact that these countries' economies are at different levels and develop with different speeds. Nevertheless, if European countries have gone through this process for 30 years, we intend to do it within a shorter time," Tanayev said.

In his opinion, "an important and obligatory factor" on this way is that all Eurasec members should "harmonize the legal base." He said that Kyrgyzstan ratified 43 out of 47 agreements and understandings to create a common economic space reached between the Eurasec member countries.

"Of course we have to unite to realize the tasks facing us," Tanayev said.