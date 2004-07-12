PUTIN SENDS BUDGET MESSAGE TO GOVERNMENT AND PARLIAMENT

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed and sent to the government and the Federal Assembly (two-house parliament) the budget message "On Budget Policy in 2005." The head of state said this at a conference with government members.

"We consulted with you on the course of this work [preparation of budget message]," said the president addressing government members. "I ask you to take into account parameters outlined in the message."

Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov reported on the plans of the Cabinet's work.

He said the government considered the issue about the cabinet's activity last week.

"We agreed on this basis to work out a mid-term program of work up to 2008, as well as a plan of actions for 2004-2005 on the realization of the President's State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly," said Mr. Fradkov.

Besides, he noted that the government unfolds a complex program of interaction of all ministries to focus the efforts and resources on priority directions.

This, the minister believes, will make it possible to fix the steps undertaken in the framework of administrative reform in order to raise the quality of the apparatus's work when reducing it.