CONTROL OVER ANIMAL PRODUCTS EXPORT FROM LATVIA TO RUSSIA TO BE TOUGHENED

RIGA, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Seven experts of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary control (Rosvetnadzor) arrived in the Latvian capital on Monday. They will be checking Latvian enterprises engaged in production of foodstuffs and planning to export their products to Russia until July 29.

The Latvian food and veterinary service said Russian experts will check over 80 Latvian enterprises specializing in processing meat, dairy and fish products.

In the words of Rosvetnadzor representatives, special attention will be paid to meat processing enterprises. Russian experts will check the whole production process - starting from examination of animals before slaughtering to storage of finished products and lab control.

Rosvetnadzor explains the necessity for such a control by a lack of agreements between Russia and the EU on veterinary certificates for meat, dairy and fish products exported by EU countries after the EU enlargement. Latvia became a full-fledged EU member on May 1. In connection with the change of its status, many former bilateral agreements between Russia and Latvia became invalid.

The Latvian food and sanitary service and heads of enterprise engaged in processing meat, dairy and fish products believe that the results of the coming check by Russian experts will not affect exportation of goods from Latvia to Russia. The Russian newspaper Telegraf published in Latvia said that Latvian companies which received a permission to work in the EU do not fear any checks.