RUSSIA MAKES ANOTHER PAYMENT TO IMF

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - On Monday the Russian Finance Ministry made a planned payment to the IMF in accordance with the schedule of debt repayment. According to the Ministry, it has dispatched $61,584,424. In all, four payments are to be made to the IMF in July - on July 12, 21, 22 and 29. This year Russia should pay a total of about $1.7 billion to the fund.