GOVERNMENT TO APPROVE PURCHASE OF GUTA BANK SHARES BY VNESHTORGBANK THIS WEEK?

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian government and Vneshtorgbank's supervisory board can approve the purchase of 86% of Guta Bank shares by Vneshtorgbank within the current week. Andrei Kostin, President and Board Chairman of Vneshtorgbank, made a statement to the effect in the Vesti Nedeli programme on Rossia channel.

"We expect that all formalities, including the government and the supervisory board's approval, and the signing of a relevant agreement will be settled next week," said Mr Kostin.

Mr Kostin said Vneshtorgbank would restore Guta's activities to the full as early as this week.

Last Friday, Vneshtorgbank and Guta Bank issued a joint statement saying that Vneshtorgbank and Guta shareholders had come to an agreement on the purchase of a 86-per cent share block in Guta by Vneshtorgbank.

The dealing will enjoy the financial support of the Central Bank that will deposit $700 million in Vneshtorgbank.

Starting from July 12, Guta will accept clients' money return applications, Guta said in the official statement that was published on the bank's web site.

"The bank executives are taking measures to stabilise the bank's activity, meet clients' demands and resume operation," reads the statement.

One of the 30 largest private banks in Russia, Guta Bank suspended operations at all of its branches on July 6 as over 10 billion roubles (more than $300 million) fled the bank in June.