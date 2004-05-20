RAO UES ROSSII RECOGNIZED LAST YEAR'S BEST EMITTER

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - On the results of the annual contest "Elite of the Stock Market" organized by the National Association of Stock Market Participants, the Russian joint-stock company "Unified Energy Systems of Russia" (RAO UES) was recognized the best emitter of 2003. This is said in the energy holding's press release received by RIA Novosti on Thursday.

"The contest's jury highly assessed the quality and transparency of corporate management of the RAO UES, considerable volumes of bids in the holding's securities and the potential of the energy company as a participant of the stock market," says the statement.

The "Elite of the Stock Market" contest is held for the fourth time. The jury made up of representatives of major exchange sites of Russia, the Association of Russian Banks, and State Duma deputies, chose the winners in 27 nominations out of a total of over 500 contenders.