FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES AS FIXED BY CENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIA FROM MAY 21

MOSCOW, May 20, (RIA Novosti) - The following rates of exchange of foreign currencies to the ruble of the Russian Federation have been fixed for the purposes of accounting and customs duty payments from May 21, 2004:

1 Australian dollar 20.0903 rubles 1 British pound sterling 51.3014 rubles 1,000 Belarussian rubles 13.4520 rubles 10 Danish krone 46.4508 rubles 1 US dollar 28.9904 rubles 1 euro 34.5624 rubles 100 Icelandic krones 39.3197 rubles 100 Kazakh tenge 21.2464 rubles 1 Canadian dollar 21.0075 rubles 10 Norwegian krones 41.8567 rubles 1 unit of conditional drawing rights 42.0288 rubles 1 Singapore dollar 16.8588 rubles 1,000,000 Turkish lira 18.6194 rubles 10 Ukrainian hryvnias 54.2820 rubles 10 Swedish kronas 37.9779 rubles 1 Swiss franc 22.4889 rubles 100 Japanese yen 25.5197 rubles

The foreign currency exchange rates to the ruble of the Russian Federation entail no obligation on the part of the Bank of Russia to buy or sell the currencies according to the above rates.