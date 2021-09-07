Register
06:09 GMT07 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People standing on a vehicle hold Taliban flags as people gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan July 14, 2021. Picture taken July 14, 2021.

    Islamabad Rejects Allegations of Pakistan's Control of Situation in Afghanistan

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083558969_0:238:3082:1971_1200x675_80_0_0_1a5ce5fb30a6c79837365845c6d9fcc6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202109071083812664-islamabad-rejects-allegations-of-pakistans-control-of-situation-in-afghanistan/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - Islamabad rejects all allegations claiming that Pakistan controls the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan has told Sputnik.

    In late August, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Islamabad "has a special responsibility" for the situation in Afghanistan "partly because of Pakistan's close relationship to the Taliban*". Many Afghans who oppose the Taliban have criticised Islamabad on social media, while the hashtag #SanctionPakistan trended on Twitter during the militant movement's offensive and the fall of Kabul.

    "So it's not that we have a kind of a control over Afghanistan, but geography, culture, history, and, of course, language and the fact that there are four million refugees living in Pakistan. That gives us some kind of a role, but not control over a situation. The solution and dealing with the challenge is a collective responsibility", Khan said, adding that Moscow "understands that point very well".

    The diplomat also said that "everyone knows you can't dictate to Afghans" as proven by the country's history.

    FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
    © REUTERS / YVES HERMAN
    Europe-NATO Ties No Longer Efficient in Solving Afghan, Other Issues, EU Parliamentarian Says
    "I hope [that it is] not [NATO attempting to shift all responsibility for Afghanistan on Pakistan] because western countries understand that the withdrawal of forces does not mean that they have washed their hands. They can't. Refugees are just one manifestation. There can be darker consequences: drugs, human smuggling, narcotics, terrorism", Khan added.

    Pakistan Ready to Respond to Terrorism Threat Emanating From Afghanistan

    Pakistan is ready to respond to terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan but believes that this problem requires international attention, Shafqat Ali Khan noted.

    The diplomat mentioned that there are several issues linked to Afghanistan, including threats that come from "ungoverned areas that no one has control" over and funding of terrorist elements by "other countries". The ambassador also said that there has been a spike in border attacks on Pakistani soldiers recently.

    "And finally, one last point is that some foreign powers may think that it is only Pakistan's problem. No, it's not just our problem. Tomorrow a person fighting against Pakistan can join ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] and start attacking others. So overall, this problem has to be rooted out. But the key, one first step, is stability in Afghanistan for that," Khan said.

    Islamabad wants to cooperate with Moscow and other partners "to contribute to a broader, inclusive political government that will bring stability in Afghanistan," the diplomat added.

    Date of Meeting Between Afghanistan-Neighboring Countries Not Set

    The date and place of a meeting between Afghanistan’s neighboring countries are not yet determined, the diplomat added.

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has suggested holding such a meeting between foreign ministers of regional countries to discuss Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban taking over Kabul.

    "There has been discussion [on holding a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries] going on, but there is nothing concrete yet as such in terms of who will be the participants, when it will take [place], whether the place is confirmed. I don't have any information to share on that. But what I can tell you is there are some ideas about that. No concrete details yet," Khan said.

    The diplomat also mentioned that the Extended Troika, which includes Russia, China, the United States, and Pakistan, is "the most important forum" when it comes to discussing Afghanistan-related issues.

    Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, makes a video statement, in a still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16, 2021
    © REUTERS / SOCIAL MEDIA
    Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, makes a video statement, in a still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16, 2021

    "That is the fundamental forum, which is Pakistan, Russia, China, and the United States. That remains the key part of everything. And then, of course, we also have the Moscow format, which is more expanded, with more countries involved. And then, of course, there is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [that] also has been involved here," Khan said.

    Pakistan Opposes India Joining Extended Troika Format on Afghanistan

    Pakistan does not support the idea of including India in the Extended Troika on Afghanistan, while Iran has yet to respond to its invitation to join the format, Shafqat Ali Khan stressed.

    The Extended Troika includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that discussions have been held on including New Delhi and Tehran in the format.

    "About India's joining, I have not seen the statement. There is a standing invitation for Iran to join the Troika Plus whenever it wants. So far, they have not taken a decision to join it ... They have so far not responded, conveyed their interest in joining. But I haven't seen Foreign Minister Lavrov’s statement that says that India will join the Troika plus format. For us, India is not a candidate for Troika plus," Khan said.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations. 

    Tags:
    Taliban, Afghanistan, Afghanistan War
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse