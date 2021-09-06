Register
11:39 GMT06 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Special forces members are seen during an uprising that led to the toppling of president Alpha Conde in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021

    Russia Calls For 'Immediate' Release of Guinea's President Conde

    © REUTERS / SALIOU SAMB
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    261
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083807068_0:165:2721:1696_1200x675_80_0_0_9185da6adff143be4b3924e24aa8c0d8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202109061083806692-russia-calls-for-immediate-release-of-guineas-president-conde/

    Guinea's presidential palace had come under attack on 5 August with the country's rebel forces capturing President Alpha Conde in what appeared to be a military coup.

    Moscow has called for an "immediate" release of Guinean President Alpha Conde, who was captured by rebel forces on Sunday.

    "Moscow opposes any attempts to unconstitutionally change power," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Conde's political immunity should be guaranteed, as photos had previously shown the 83-year-old president surrounded by "military rebels", apparently right in his presidential palace.

    ​The situation in Guinea should return to the "constitutional track", the ministry said in the statement.

    Russia called for all political forces in Guinea to refrain from actions that could provoke further violence and "make an effort to achieve peaceful settlement through negotiations."

    What Happened?

    Guinian authorities said on Sunday that military rebels led by Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire, surrounded the presidential palace and detained Conde, who is now serving his third presidential term following the October 2020 election, which they allege was sabotaged by the opposition. Conde was able to run for a third time after amending the country's constitution via a national referendum.

    In the aftermath of the coup, Doumbouya announced the dissolution of the government, the suspension of the constitution and the closure of Guinea's borders. 

    The rebel group branded itself the National Rally and Development Committee (CNRD) and pledged to ensure "the safety of peaceful citizens as well as their property".

    The rebels also declared a nationwide curfew from 8 pm on Sunday.

    CNRD had invited outgoing ministers and top officials to a Monday meeting, adding in a statement that "any refusal to attend will be considered a rebellion" against the group.

    Residents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Residents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021

    Doumbouya said on Sunday that the president was in a safe location with the rebels and had been checked by a doctor.

    "We have taken all measures to ensure that he [Conde] has access to healthcare and that he is also in contact with his doctors," the CNRD said on Sunday.

    The coup has been widely condemned worldwide. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have all demanded the release of the country's president.

    Tags:
    Prussia, Guinea, president, coup
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse