Register
02:04 GMT05 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Al-qaeda militants

    Top US General Says 'Likely' Civil War in Afghanistan Could Prompt 'Reconstitution of Al-Qaeda'

    © CC BY 2.0 / Magharebia
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    405
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202109051083798125-top-us-general-says-likely-civil-war-in-afghanistan-could-prompt-reconstitution-of-al-qaeda/

    The US completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, just a day before the official deadline. While the closure marked the end of the US' near 20-year mission in the Afghanistan, it has also raised concerns about the future of the Central Asian nation.

    A top US military general admitted on Saturday that Afghanistan could soon see a civil war break out with warring factions in the nation, warning that such a development could pave the way for the resurgence of al-Qaeda.

    The prediction was voiced by top US Gen. Mark Milley, who serves as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during an interview in Ramstein, Germany, with Fox News' Jennifer Griffin. At the time, Milley had been at the American base to offer his well wishes to troops involved in the process of evacuating Afghans.

    Asked whether the US was safer now that the troop withdrawal had officially wrapped up, Milley conceded that it remained unclear, as he believes that the war-torn nation was not yet on the path of peace and calm.
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Caroline Brehman
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

    "My military estimate is…that the conditions are likely to develop [into] a civil war," Milley remarked during the exclusive weekend interview.  "I don't know if the Taliban is going to [be] able to consolidate power and establish governance."

    "I think there's at least a very good probability of a broader civil war and that will then, in turn, lead to conditions that could, in fact, lead to a reconstitution of al-Qaeda or a growth of ISIS or other myriad of terrorist groups," he added. 

    Milley further noted that while officials are keeping a close watch on the developments in Afghanistan, it has been clear to US military leadership that hurdles were on the horizon. "You could see a resurgence of terrorism coming out of that general region within 12, 24, 36 months," he acknowledged.

    With US soldiers no longer on the ground in Afghanistan, Milley reiterated that the US would be tapping its security and intelligence-gathering sources. Additionally, potential airstrikes remain an option, as previously stated by US President Joe Biden.

    Biden revealed in his August 16 televised address that the US would be continuing its military operations past the August 31 withdrawal date in Afghanistan through the use of "counterterrorism over-the-horizon capabilities" the US has demonstrated in Somalia with its drone wars.

    An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle
    © Photo : US Air Force Photo / Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt
    An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle
    Milley told Griffin that military strikes are "possible," but that "we're going to have to maintain very, very intense levels of indicators and warnings and observation and ISR [Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance] over that entire region."

    The exclusive interview also saw Milley detail the ongoing efforts to process thousands of Afghan evacuees who are headed to the US, explaining that interagency measures taken by officials include a variety of biometrics.

    Milley went on to also emphasize that the US had in fact been blindsided by how quickly the Taliban managed to sweep to power, noting that the group's swift takeover was largely enabled by citizens' lack of faith in the Afghan government.

    "One of the fundamental issues I think clearly is the corruption in the government…the government itself not having the legitimacy in the eyes of the people," Milley said. "You saw what happened at the end. The senior government elites, they all just literally bugged out."

    The Taliban managed to officially take control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15. The rapid takeover unfolded over a matter of months, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani eventually fleeing the city as the Taliban entered the capital.

    Related:

    Could Auckland Stabbing Attack Have Been Inspired by West's Botched Withdrawal From Afghanistan?
    India, US 'Closely Watching' Pakistan's Actions in Afghanistan, Says Indian Foreign Secretary
    Former Trump UN Envoy Haley Fears China Poised to Take Over Afghanistan’s Strategic Bagram Air Base
    Princess of Afghanistan Says US, NATO Could Have 'Purged Afghanistan of Terrorists in a Week’
    US Army Sheds Light on Problems With Evacuation of Dogs From Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Mark Milley, Afghanistan, civil war, Al-Qaeda, Daesh, terrorist group
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse