Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over Damaged Dam, State Media Says

Downpours have resulted in a partial collapse of the Eping hydroelectric power plant dam in the Zhuxi county, the state media said, adding that specialists are currently working to restore the facility.
RT @globaltimesnews: Part of the Eping dam in Shiyan, Central China’s Hubei Province, collapsed, leading to more than 5,000 being relocated. The damaged part has been repaired as of Saturday: CCTV reports pic.twitter.com/9rA1ab9oi7— China Observer (@ChinaObserver2) September 4, 2021
The authorities have not declared an emergency over the incident.
There have been no reports yet about possible victims.
All comments
Show new comments (0)