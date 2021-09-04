Taliban Deploys Tear Gas to Disperse Women Rights Rally in Kabul - Video

The demonstration took place near the presidential palace in Kabul.
Afghanistan's TOLOnews agency published a video that shows the Taliban forces preventing women from continuing the protest.
"...The protesters say the violence began after Taliban forces prevented them from marching to the presidential palace. According to them, the Taliban used tear gas to prevent further protests."
تظاهرات شماری از فعالان حقوق زن و خبرنگاران در شهر کابل به خشونت کشیده شد. اعتراض کنندهگان میگویند که خشونت پس از آن آغاز شد که نیروهای طالبان مانع رفتن آنان به سوی کاخ ریاست جمهوری شدند. به گفته آنان، طالبان با پاشیدن گاز اشکآور مانع ادامه تظاهرات شان شدند.#طلوعنیوز pic.twitter.com/OLHaiHV8c3— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 4, 2021
One of the protesters was beaten by the militants.
An Afghani reporter shared a video of one of the female activists who has suffered an injury when Talibs were dispersing the protest.
Rabia Sadat one of the today’s protestor in #Kabul beaten by Taliban.#Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/1s3El4TZHW— Zaki Daryabi (@ZDaryabi) September 4, 2021
Several similar protests have taken place in Afghanistan after the movement announced its plan to exclude women from the country's political life. The militants also said that only Afghan women wearing hijab would have access to education and work.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
