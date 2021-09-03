Female Activists Protest in Kabul Demanding Respect for Women's Rights Under Taliban Rule - Photos

The demonstrators, among whom were representatives of different professions, were chanting slogans such as "Education, work, freedom forward to abadi [development]" and calling for respect of their rights to education, work and freedom of speech.
A similar rally took place in the western city of Herat on Thursday. Female activists, students and government workers demanded that their rights be guaranteed. They also warned that no government would be stable without female representation.
#Women’s #protest in #Kabul in #Afghanistan demanding their #rights; freedom of #education, freedom of #work, and freedom of #choice. pic.twitter.com/exTNSGtfMF— MyRedLine - خط سرخ من (@myredline_afg) September 3, 2021
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Italy's La Repubblica newspaper that they did not plan to include female ministers in a new unity government, as women cannot serve as ministers under Sharia law. He did not rule out that women would be allowed to take on minor roles in the administration, police and judiciary.
