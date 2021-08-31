Register
    Crowd carries makeshift coffins draped in NATO's, U.S. and a Union Jack flags during a pretend funeral on a street in Khost, Afghanistan August 31, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. ZHMAN TV/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

    Taliban Celebrates NATO's Departure by Parading US, UK, French Flag-Draped Coffins in Main Cities

    The insurgent group had seized all but few of the country's regions by 15 August, when the capital Kabul fell without a fight. But the last American servicemen only left the country on 30 August, thereby concluding the NATO withdrawal.

    Taliban* fighters and those who support them took to the streets of several Afghan cities to celebrate the departure of the NATO troops just a week after many of these places witnessed protests against the insurgents' control.

    In the city of Khost, several thousand locals and Taliban fighters carried mock-up coffins draped in US, UK, French, and NATO flags, signifying the withdrawal of the foreign forces and the Taliban's "victory" in driving them from Afghanistan. Some of the people there also carried the white flags of the insurgent movement, which seized power in the country on 15 August.

    Taliban fighters also drove through the city of Kandahar, the previous capital of their emirate, passing by crowds of people carrying the white flags of their movement.

    The militant group was also celebrating the departure of the last American soldiers in Kabul, where gunfire and fireworks could be heard overnight immediately after the last US plane took off. In the morning, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid proclaimed "victory" over the Western forces, which he called a "big lesson for other invaders [and] a lesson for the world".

    Mujahid, speaking from Kabul Airport and surrounded by fighters of the Taliban's elite Badri 313 unit dressed in abandoned US military uniforms, stated that it was a "historic day and a historic moment" marking the "liberation" of Afghanistan from the "great power".

    The Badri unit, meanwhile, did not shy away from posing for photos with trophy American equipment and firearms. These were part of the abundance of military equipment left behind by the departing NATO troops. Several videos that have recently emerged online suggested that the Taliban is capable of operating at least some of the captured military hardware, namely Black Hawk helicopters, despite US General Kenneth McKenzie claiming the majority of the equipment was intentionally damaged to prevent it from being used.

    Protesters holding Afghanistan flags take part in a demonstration challenging the transparency of the evacuation process from Kabul Airport, near the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    'We Will Not Forget': Politicians Scold Biden for Chaotic Afghanistan Pullout, Abandoned Americans

    The fact that the US left its military equipment, possibly several billion dollars' worth, in Afghanistan sparked harsh criticism from opponents of Joe Biden's administration. Former US President Donald Trump suggested the White House should request the return of the military equipment from the new Afghan authorities or at least "bomb the hell out of it".

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and in many other countries.

