Dozens of US Military Dogs Reportedly Left Behind at Kabul Airport Amid Hasty Evacuation - Photos

The US military appears to have left service dogs behind during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was completed on Tuesday, ending America's longest war.
The nonprofit organisation Veteran Sheepdogs of America is now working to evacuate the canines.
Pictures of several dogs seen locked in cages, supposedly at the Kabul Airport, have emerged online.
https://t.co/9HM4muCfcn pic.twitter.com/GikhE8NMw3— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 31, 2021
The US military earlier reported that it managed to evacuate their service dogs in Afghanistan, but then was criticised for prioritising dogs before Afghans who worked for the government and wanted to flee the country over fears of reprisals by the Taliban.
In 2007, US Marines kicked off a pilot programme in Afghanistan, bringing nine bomb-sniffing dogs to the war-ravaged country. This number then grew to 350 and was expected to reach nearly 650 by the end of 2011.
Washington earlier confirmed the completion of the nearly 20-year US mission in Afghanistan hours before the 31 August deadline.
All comments
Show new comments (0)