Kabul Residents Line Up to Withdraw Cash Fearing Probable Limitations, Reports Say

On Saturday, that the central bank of Afghanistan ordered the private banks to resume their operations and imposed a $200 cash withdrawal limit per person a week.
"The working situation is zero because banks and exchange markets are closed. We call on the Islamic Emirate [the Taliban] to build the Afghan economy as soon as possible", Shah Agha, the local resident, complained to Ariana News.
Amid the economic turbulence in Afghanistan, prices for necessities and basic food are rocketing while the national Afghani currency is falling.
On Saturday, hundreds of people in Kabul protested the closure of all the bank institutions in Afghanistan. The bank sector in the post-conflict state was shut down for almost a fortnight, which left many Afghans short of cash and barred employers from paying out salaries to the staff.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
