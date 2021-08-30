New Zealand Reports Its First Death Related to Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

"The COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board (CV-ISMB) has advised the Ministry of Health to ensure that healthcare professionals and consumers remain vigilant and are aware of the signs of myocarditis and pericarditis. This advice follows the CV-ISMB's review of the death of a woman following her Comirnaty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination," the ministry said in a statement.
The case has been referred to the coroner, so "the cause of death has not yet been determined," the statement read.
"The risk of myocarditis after the vaccine is much lower than the risk of myocarditis after being infected with Covid-19," Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said as quoted by RNZ, reassuring citizens that the Pfizer vaccine's safety profile is "very very good."
New Zealand has vaccinated 21.4% of its population. The island nation has been using the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca shots.
All comments
Show new comments (0)