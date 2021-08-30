Sex, Drugs, Brawls: Police Reportedly Raid COVID-19 Hospital in Thailand Following Complaint

The Southeast Asian country is currently dealing with a surge in infections that saw COVID-19 cases skyrocket to almost 20,000 every day last week. The difficult situation is being attributed to the rise of the Delta strain, which is said to be more transmissible, causing severe cases as well as finding ways to evade vaccines.

It is still unclear which countries were best prepared for the coronavirus pandemic, but one can posit that Thailand's health service has been the most successful in treating the infectious disease. In fact, Thai doctors are so good at dealing with SARS-CoV-2 that instead of suffering from high fever and pneumonia, patients reportedly get high, have rumpy-pumpy, and stage fights in hospitals.

According to local media, police have raided a field hospital, located southwest of the capital Bangkok, following nursing staff complaining about patients having orgies, taking illegal drugs, and taking part in brawls during which patients were seriously injured.

​A further investigation revealed that the patients took drugs, but due to the poor quality of the CCTV footage the perpetrators could not be identified. The video reviewed also showed that male and female patients did go into each other's wards, however, police officers did not find any evidence of orgies. Officers did not find any illegal substances, but discovered 23 boxes of cigarettes that were smuggled into the hospital, as well as electronic cigarettes that have been banned in the country since 2014.

The naughty patients were informed that engaging in illegal actions would result in a transfer to another hospital, while a positive drug test would lead to legal action being initiated against the perpetrators.

In order to prevent improper behaviour, the administration of the hospital placed male and female patients into two different areas.

According to local news agency Thaiger, a small group of officials will stay in the hospital to help staff keep an eye on the patients.