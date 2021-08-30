Taliban Blasts US Airstrikes in Kabul: 'Arbitrary Attacks Are Illegal'

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has condemned the US airstrikes in Kabul, emphasising that arbitrary attacks in other countries are illegal.
"We condemn such attacks because it is illegal to carry out arbitrary attacks in other countries. If there was any potential threat, the US should have reported it to us, rather than conduct an arbitrary attack that has resulted in civilian casualties", Mujahid told the state-run Chinese broadcaster CGTN.
This followed the Pentagon's Major General William Taylor telling reporters on Saturday that he "can now confirm" two Daesh leaders were killed and another one injured in Friday's strikes.
Taylor added that "we also know that there were no casualties among civilians" as a result of the attacks. CNN, however, reported that the death toll from the strikes stands at nine, all members of the same family, including six children.
The strikes came in retaliation for the blasts outside the Kabul Airport on 26 August, which claimed the lives of nearly 200 people, mainly Afghans trying to flee Afghanistan, as well as 13 US servicemen. The Daesh-Khorasan terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for the attacks.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
