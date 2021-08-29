View of Kabul Airport Following 'Rocket Attack' on Residential Building

Sputnik is live from Kabul following a powerful explosion that occurred near the airport in the Afghan capital on Sunday.
It is believed that the blast was caused by a rocket strike, with the projectile hitting a residential building and reportedly killing at least two people. Three others have been injured.
The explosion comes just days after a deadly suicide bombing at Kabul Airport, which killed at least 170 civilians and 13 US troops. The attack was claimed by a Daesh* offshoot in Afghanistan, known as Daesh-Khorasan, or Daesh-K.
The developments come against the backdrop of bungled evacuation efforts by the US and its allies, which are scrambling to safely airlift diplomatic staff, citizens, and Afghans who helped foreign forces during the 20-year war and fear retribution from the Taliban*, which has now seized full control of the country.
*a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
