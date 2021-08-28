'Attack on Afghan Soil': US Should've Informed Taliban of Upcoming Airstrike, Group's Spokesman Says

The United States has conducted a drone strike against Daesh*-Khorasan targets in retaliation for a suicide bomber attack that killed 13 US troops and over 170 civilians near Kabul airport on Thursday.

The US should've warned the Taliban* of an upcoming airstrike on Daesh-Khorasan targets, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the group, told Reuters on Saturday.

According to Mujahid, the airstrikes were a "clear attack" on Afghan territory that killed two people and injured three others, including two women and a child.

He added that the Taliban expected to take full control of Kabul airport very shortly, once US forces leave, and would announce a full cabinet in the coming days.

The statement came shortly after the Pentagon confirmed that the drone strike had killed two high-profile Daesh-Khorasan targets and injured another.

According to Major General William Taylor, no civilians were wounded in the strike.

At the same time, the Pentagon declined to say if the people targeted in the Friday strike were directly involved in the suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday that resulted in the death of 13 US troops and over 170 civilians.

"They were ISIS-K planners and facilitators. That's enough reason there alone", Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said.

*The Taliban and Daesh-Khorasan [also known as Daesh-K/ISIS-K] are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

