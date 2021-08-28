Two Top Daesh-K Targets Killed, One Wounded in US Drone Strike in Afghanistan

Two leaders of the Daesh* terrorist organisation were killed and another wounded in a US drone strike in Afghanistan on Friday, the Pentagon said.
"I can now confirm that two top ISIS targets were killed, one injured. We also know that there were no casualties among civilians," Major General William Taylor said during a briefing.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby added that the US was monitoring threats to troops in Afghanistan in real-time.
Washington still intends to complete the military evacuation from Afghanistan by 31 August, according to the Pentagon.
After the unmanned airstrike was conducted in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan on Friday, the US said that they had killed one target.
The strike came in retaliation for the deadly blasts outside the Kabul airport on 26 August, when nearly 200 people lost their lives, mainly Afghans willing to evacuate from the country, as well as 13 US servicemen.
The Daesh*-Khorasan terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for the attacks.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
