Hundrends of Kabul Residents Reportedly Protest Closure of Banks - Photos

Banks in Afghanistan were to resume their operations on Wednesday, according to the Taliban's* spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. However, the finance ministry of Afghanistan did not give any precise date, saying that the financial institutions were to re-open in the near future.
Despite the order by the Taliban to resume operations, clerks in banks are still afraid of returning to work while owners of private banks say they cannot re-start work until the central bank re-opens, according to Khaama Press.
Now - People line up outside closed banks in Kabul to take out money pic.twitter.com/GxSPDV1iOf— Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 24, 2021
Hundreds of Afghans protest at New Kabul Bank:— Afghan Updates (@UrduAfghanistan) August 28, 2021
They said even though banks reopened three days ago no one has been able to withdraw cash.
ATM machines are still operating, but withdrawals are limited to around $200 every 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/BkxWdOfvCd
Hundreds of people protest against closure of banks in Kabul –— www.AfgNews.net (@www_AfgNews_net) August 28, 2021
Hundreds of men and women took to the streets of Kabul on Saturday, August 28, to protest against the closure of the central bank, private banks, and money-changing markets across the count… https://t.co/JKIlquDj6p pic.twitter.com/Oqlg6pW2bF
Many Afghans are out of money, and employers can not pay out salaries to the staff because of the almost two-week malfunction of the bank sector.
On Wednesday, the World Bank announced that it had suspended the financial aid to Afghanistan, saying that "the impact on the country’s development prospects, especially for women" of the Taliban takeover was of great concern.
All comments
Show new comments (0)