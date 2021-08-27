View From the Key Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Crossing Amid Western Troop Pullout

Sputnik is live from the key Chaman border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan as people fleeing the Taliban's rule attempt to cross the border.
After the Taliban came to power, many countries began evacuating their citizens and Afghans who had worked for international missions from the Central Asian country through the only airport in Kabul, which is held by the military of the allied forces.
Foreign troops are under pressure to meet the 31 August deadline for exiting the country, as the Taliban warned earlier this week that they would not allow departures after the indicated date. The group, however, pledged safety to all those currently trying to leave the country.
