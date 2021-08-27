Kazakh Defense Minister Ready to Step Down Following Ammunition Depot Blasts, Ministry Says

"We confirm that he is ready to step down," the ministry said.
Yermekbayev currently focuses on eliminating the consequences of the incident. The Kazakh government will make the final decision on his resignation, the defence ministry added.
Footage of fire and a powerful explosion was published in social networks.
🔥📹Поступают кадры из Тараза🇰🇿, где произошёл взрыв.— ★𝒌𝖗𝖔𝖙𝖗𝖚𝒔★ (@krotrus) August 26, 2021
🔸МО🇰🇿 Казахстана подтверждает взрыв на воинском складе.#Казахстан pic.twitter.com/t1nyduBATi
Взрыв у воинской части Тараз Казахстан pic.twitter.com/fsHd6Oxudq— Артем (@A_Yuzhakov) August 26, 2021
On the evening of 26 August, the Kazakhstan Defence Ministry informed that a fire had broken out in the Jambyl region at the warehouse of a military unit, where engineering ammunition was stored. There were at least six explosions. According to the regional administration, 66 victims were admitted to hospital. The Defence Ministry reported 12 injured servicemen.
On Friday morning, 28 victims remained in hospitals, six of them in serious condition. A state of emergency was declared, and a criminal case was initiated into the violation of the rules for handling weapons, as well as with substances and objects that pose a danger to others. Residents of the surrounding villages were evacuated. As of Friday morning, the fire continues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)