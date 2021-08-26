Another Explosion Reported in Area of Kabul Airport

Estimates suggest that a pair of earlier blasts at the Hamid Karzai International Airport killed upwards of 60 Afghan nationals and injured over 100 others who had been near the area. Daesh-K* has claimed responsibility for the twin explosions.

A third explosion has sounded off near Afghanistan's Hamid Karzai International Airport hours after two blasts are said to have claimed the lives of dozens of Afghan nationals and American troops.

Journalists on the ground have detailed that the "complex attack" carried out in the Afghan capital of Kabul remains "ongoing." A tally of fatalities or injuries associated with the third blast have not yet been released.

Citing sources, Saudi outlet al-Arabiya has reported that an additional two explosions have sounded off on the outskirts of Kabul.

A spokesperson for the Taliban* has indicated that members of the militant group are not in charge of the security at the Kabul-based airport as it is being manned by US forces. It was further stated that areas under Taliban control have remained stable.

The deadly attacks unfolded just hours after UK and US officials warned their nationals and allies to stay away from the airport in light of reports suggesting that a "high threat of terrorist attack" was imminent amid ongoing withdrawal efforts in the war-torn nation.

Earlier blasts took place near the airport's Abbey gate, with a second explosion believed to have been ignited by a suicide bomber near the Baron Hotel, which is used by both British and American forces.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

* The Taliban and Daesh-K are terrorist organization banned in Russia and in many other states.