Taliban Unaware Who is Behind Terrorist Attack at Kabul Airport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* movement does not yet have information about who could be the organizer of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have heard, but still do not know which party [is responsible]. We do not know," Naeem said.

"Some states have warned that something might happen. But we do not know who it is at the moment," he said, answering whether there were any threats before the attack.

At the same time, Naeem said he did not rule out the possibility of the involvement of Daesh in the terrorist attack at the Kabul international airport.

"We cannot say this. But all options are possible," Naeem told Sputnik when asked about the responsibility of IS or a Taliban cell in Pakistan for the terrorist attack at the airport.

Mohammad Naeem confirmed to Sputnik that at least 52 people were injured in two blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday.

* The Taliban and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) are terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other countries