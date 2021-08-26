Explosion in Kazakhstan's South Results From Fire at Military Unit's Warehouse - Video

"At approximately 19:00 [13:00 GMT], a fire broke out near a warehouse of a military unit stationed in the Jambyl region's Bayzak district. As a result of the fire, unidentified objects exploded," the Kazakh Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Fire brigades continue the effort to eliminate the fire, causes of the incident are being established. The defence ministry also sent a commission headed by Deputy Defence Minister Ruslan Shpekbaev to the scene.
A video of the explosion emerged online.
Whiplash347— TC CAT PRINCESS #LORAX (@thetruthchroni1) August 26, 2021
From: RT
❗️WATCH - A HUGE explosion has been captured on film near the Kazakh city of Taraz, near the Kyrgyz border, apparently at one of the military facilities, a source told RIA Novosti.
Subscribe to RT https://t.co/BVET7ZIOv6 pic.twitter.com/qf0cDIOnhP
All comments
Show new comments (0)