View of Kabul Airport as Evacuations From Afghanistan Continues

Sputnik is live from Kabul, Afghanistan, as evacuation flights continue for foreign nationals and Afghans trying to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.
Kabul Airport has been mired in chaos as people are desperately trying to get inside the facility through Taliban and western checkpoints and board one of the evacuation flights.
The evacuation of foreign nationals, diplomatic missions, and Afghan citizens from the nation has been underway since the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on 15 August, and has been marked by unrest at the airport, where evacuation flights are taking place.
