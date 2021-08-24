Register
23:42 GMT24 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A U.S. Navy medical surgeon with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) talks to an interpreter as he provides medical assistance to a family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 21, 2021. Picture taken August 21, 2021

    White House Says US Troops Face 'Added Risk' From Daesh Franchise Longer They Stay in Kabul

    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    401
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083690477_0:24:3071:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_f93eee300063a893a243b14760af194a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108241083704838-white-house-says-us-troops-face-added-risk-from-daesh-franchise-longer-they-stay-in-kabul/

    As the large US presence at Kabul's airport in the Afghan capital continues amid a massive airlift of NATO assets, the risk of an attack against them by ISIS-Khorasan, the local Daesh franchise, increases, the White House said on Tuesday.

    “With each day of operations on the ground, we have added risk to our troops with increasing threats from ISIS-K,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a Tuesday statement about US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Group of Seven leaders.

    Speaking with reporters later on Tuesday, Psaki said the deadline for the final US withdrawal from Afghanistan is still August 31, but that civilian evacuations would have to end before then in order to remove the roughly 4,000 troops on time. However, the itinerary is subject to change depending on certain factors, she said.

    “That includes the threat of ISIS, which is of great concern, understandably, to the president, given the threat it poses to our military who are on the ground,” she said. “It also includes the essential aspect of having the Taliban’s coordination continue over the coming days. So we can facilitate as many people as we’ve been getting out.”

    Psaki said that with more than 57,000 people evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport over the last week, the airlift was on track to become the largest such operation in US history. However, reporters were concerned that the Taliban had begun turning people away from the airport. Psaki stated that the administration had "conveyed to the Taliban" that evacuees "should be able to get to the airport."

    "Our expectation and what we will continue to convey directly through a range of channels we have is that the individuals, the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants, those who are eligible, those who we are facilitating their departure, will be able to reach the airport," she added.

    A day prior, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that the threat posed to crowds outside the airport by ISIS-K “is real. It is acute. It is persistent. And it is something that we are focused on with every tool in our arsenal.”

    “It is something that we are placing paramount priority on stopping or disrupting,” he added. “And we will do everything that we can for as long as we are on the ground to keep that from happening. But we are taking it absolutely deadly seriously.”

    Sullivan added that the Taliban was in charge of security in Kabul, so any attack by Daesh would be on their shoulders.

    The Daesh franchise, which takes its name Khorasan from the ancient Persian-language name for the region that includes much of Afghanistan, is believed to have originated in 2015 among former members of Tahreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, a loose agglomeration of Pashtun militias on Pakistan’s side of the border. The US claims ISIS-K works in coordination with the Haqqani Network, but the Taliban, whom ISIS-K has fought in recent years, claims there is no such thing as the Haqqani Network and that the purported group is part of the Taliban.

    US Special Operations officials told the Washington Post last year that the US was also helping the Taliban to fight ISIS-K, which had begun even before the February 2020 peace deal the Taliban signed with then-US President Donald Trump that led to the present withdrawal.

    However, many have also claimed that the United States is behind the creation of ISIS-K, if not also supporting its continued existence. In 2018, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the spread of Daesh into the region would provide the US "with the much desired pretext" to prolong their military presence there.

    "After witnessing Daesh and other organized terrorist groups losing their ground in Iraq and Syria, they are now relocating them to Afghanistan," Baqeri said, as quoted by the US state-funded outlet Voice of America. The quote was originally published in English on the Iranian site PressTV, but the US Department of Justice seized the outlet’s domain in June.

    Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who has recently become part of the government’s peace council after President Ashraf Ghani fled into exile, also told VOA in April 2017 that "I consider Daesh their tool … I do not differentiate at all between Daesh and America."

    He explained to Al-Jazeera later that year that the US had “a hand in” the group’s creation and was using Daesh’s presence to test out new terror weapons like the “Mother of All Bombs,” an 11-ton explosive with a blast radius of nearly 1 mile.

    Related:

    Heat, Stench & Rats: Afghan Refugees Being Placed by Biden Administration in 'Living Hell'
    China Ready to Offer ‘Genuine’ Aid to Afghanistan, Cautions Nations to Lead, Not Pressure Taliban
    Trump Claims Biden Flying ‘Terrorists’ Out of Kabul While Leaving US Citizens ‘For Dead’
    Tags:
    Daesh, ISIS-K, Taliban, Hamid Karzai International Airport, Jen Psaki
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house that was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, 23 August 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away.
    Swept Away Houses, Destroyed Cars, Dozens of Dead: Tennessee Hit by Flash Floods
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse