Register
16:06 GMT24 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Eye

    US-Made Sophisticated Biometric Devices ‘With Sensitive Data’ Reportedly in Taliban’s Hands

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    311
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083701779_0:319:2730:1855_1200x675_80_0_0_3adb7840a082adb5bb2a1bbe6ac28017.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108241083702163-us-made-sophisticated-biometric-devices-with-sensitive-data-reportedly-in-talibans-hands/

    Some believe that even if reports of the Taliban* having access to the US-led coalition's biometric data prove true, it remains to be seen whether the militant group will have the technical know-how to exploit it.

    The Taliban has managed to seize the US military’s biometric devices that may help militants to identify Afghans who assisted coalition forces, The Intercept cited unnamed sources as saying.

    The sources argued that US-made so-called Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment (HIIDE) was captured last week during the Taliban’s offensive which culminated in the insurgents entering Kabul and declaring “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.

    HIIDE devices feature special identifying biometric data such as iris scans and fingerprints, as well as biographical information, which are used to gain access to large centralised databases.

    In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. When U.S. President Joe Biden took office early this year, Western allies were falling over themselves to welcome and praise him and hail a new era in trans-Atlantic cooperation.
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. When U.S. President Joe Biden took office early this year, Western allies were falling over themselves to welcome and praise him and hail a new era in trans-Atlantic cooperation.

    According to the insiders, it remains unclear how much of the US military’s biometric database pertaining to the Afghan population has been compromised by the Taliban.

    The sources were “worried that sensitive data they [HIIDE devices] contain could be used by the Taliban”.

    The international group Human Rights First, in turn, wrote on Twitter that “we understand that the Taliban is now likely to have access to various biometric databases and equipment in Afghanistan”.

    “This technology is likely to include access to a database with fingerprints and iris scans, and include facial recognition technology”, the group added.

    Brian Dooley, a senior adviser to Human Rights First, told a BBC podcast that with little information on the matter in place, “a very educated guess would say that [the Taliban] either has or is about to get their hands on an enormous amount of biometric data".

    Taliban fighters in Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Emergency G7 Talks: Will Biden Risk New Standoff With Taliban by Extending Evacuation Timetable?
    Media reports meanwhile quoted an unnamed female Kabul resident as saying Taliban fighters were making house-to-house inspections using a "biometrics machine". In a separate interview with the magazine New Scientist, an Afghan official claimed that biometric infrastructure was currently in the hands of the Taliban.

    Afghanistan fell to the Taliban on 15 August, which was followed by the government’s collapse and President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country for the United Arab Emirates. Many countries scrambled to evacuate their diplomatic missions and citizens amid the insecure situation.

    The Taliban, for its part, said in a statement last week that “the Islamic Emirate assures all its citizens that it will, as always, protect their life, property and honour and create a peaceful and secure environment for its beloved nation”. The statement announced an “amnesty” for “all those who have previously worked and helped the invaders [Western troops], or are now standing in the ranks of the corrupt Administration of Kabul”.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Taliban Blocks Roads to Kabul Airport for Non-Foreigners
    CIA Head Secretly Met With Taliban Leader in Kabul, Media Says
    'Our Life is On Hold, No Certainty About Anything': Afghans Live in Fear as Taliban Targets Panjshir
    Tags:
    US, Taliban, offensive, government, biometrics
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house that was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, 23 August 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away.
    Swept Away Houses, Destroyed Cars, Dozens of Dead: Tennessee Hit by Flash Floods
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse