China Says US Intelligence Report on COVID Origins Will Contain 'Predetermined Conclusions'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has stated that in its report on the origins of the coronavirus, the US intelligence community will try to confirm predetermined findings and shift responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement comes amid reports that the US intelligence community's report will be presented to President Joe Biden later on Tuesday.
"The US intelligence services have a bad reputation. Their so-called research will never be based on facts and truth. It will be nothing more than a compilation of different information in order to shift the blame and prove predetermined conclusions with the help of selected evidence. This does not inspire any trust", Wang claimed.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
