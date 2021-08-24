Situation at Kabul International Airport as Evacuation From Afghanistan Continues

Sputnik is live from Kabul, Afghanistan, as evacuation flights continue for foreign nationals and Afghans trying to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.
Kabul International Airport has been mired in chaos as people are desperately trying to get inside the facility through Taliban and Western checkpoints and board on one of the evacuation flights.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has been heavily criticised for withdrawing American troops while not evacuating US citizens and Afghan allies after the Taliban captured Kabul on 15 August. Although the Biden administration set 31 August as the deadline to evacuate all American citizens, some US officials admit that the country is still struggling to meet the target date.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
