Register
07:10 GMT24 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division patrol Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. Picture taken August 17, 2021. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Taylor Crul/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY./File Photo/File Photo

    China, Iran Step in to Aid Afghanistan as US Freezes Kabul's Foreign Assets After Taliban Takeover

    © REUTERS / US AIR FORCE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083698239_0:0:2255:1269_1200x675_80_0_0_55dce1989ea38d5d48d2659f2b6e38ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108241083698025-china-iran-step-in-to-aid-afghanistan-as-us-freezes-kabuls-foreign-assets-after-taliban-takeover/

    The runaway governor of Afghanistan's central bank has warned of risks of inflation on food and other items as well as currency depreciation in the country owing to the US decision to freeze $9 billion worth of Kabul's foreign assets and suspension of dollar payments to the nation. The American decision comes after the Taliban's* takeover of Kabul.

    China has said that it "stands ready" to continue to play an active role in Afghanistan's reconstruction efforts, in the wake of the United States freezing more than $9 billion of Kabul's foreign assets at the New York-based Federal Reserve Bank and other financial institutions after the takeover of the nation's capital by the Taliban last week.

    "China always pursues a friendly policy toward the entire Afghan people. For a long time, China has provided much assistance in economic and social development in Afghanistan", Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Monday.

    Wang was responding to a question about whether China "plans to provide financing" to the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

    The Chinese official also hit out at the US for not honouring its "pledge to assist Afghanistan in areas including development and reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance".

    "The US side repeatedly and explicitly pledged to help Afghanistan to maintain stability, forestall turbulence, and promote peace and reconstruction. However, we have seen continued reports about the insincere, dishonest, and unscrupulous acts of the US side", the Foreign Ministry official stated.

    Beijing's remarks come against the backdrop of the US Treasury Department's decision to freeze nearly $9 billion in assets belonging to Da Afghan Bank (DAB), the nation's central bank.

    Ajmal Ahmady, the runaway governor of Afghanistan's central bank who fled the nation after the Taliban takeover, says the Federal Reserve Bank holds nearly $7 billion of the nation's overall foreign reserves, including $3.1 billion in US bills and bonds, gold and cash accounts.

    Nearly $700 million of DAB's funds are held in the Switzerland-based Bank of International Settlements (BIS), which is known as the banker for the world's central banks. The balance of Afghanistan's international reserves are held in other bank accounts.

    Only 0.1 to 0.2 percent of the available funds are accessible to the Taliban, he claims.

    Beijing, backed by Islamabad, has long supported the idea of extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan. The $62 billion-CPEC is a network of regional connectivity projects extending from China's Xinjiang Province to the Pakistani port city of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea. CPEC is the flagship project of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in May of this year that it was in talks with the Afghan Foreign Ministry to extend the CPEC into the country. After the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on 15 August, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart reaffirmed that they would continue to "cooperate" in Afghanistan, as per an official readout of a telephone call between the two chief diplomats on 18 August.

    The Chinese state media outlet Global Times also reported on 18 August that Beijing was "planning to return" to run the Mes Aynak copper mine, believed to be the world's second-biggest. A Chinese consortium led by the state-owned China Metallurgical Group Corp (MCC Group) was awarded a 30-year contract in 2008 to extract and process copper from the mine.

    The Taliban, whose political leadership was hosted for talks by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in July, has said it welcomes assistance from Beijing.

    Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Monday that Iran has resumed its fuel exports to Afghanistan following a request from the new (Taliban) government there.

    "The Taliban sent messages to Iran saying you can continue the exports of petroleum products", Hamid Hosseini, a spokesperson for Iran's Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters Union was quoted as saying by Reuters.

    Iran, one of Afghanistan's biggest trading partners, suspended its exports to the nation on 6 August owing to the deteriorating security situation.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Related:

    China Vows to Support ‘Pivotal' Taliban Forces in Afghanistan, Demands it Cut Ties With ETIM
    Iran, China to Cooperate on Regional Stabilization as Beijing Urges Taliban to Keep Promises
    US' Decision to Freeze Kabul's Assets Will Lead to Inflation, Hurt Poor, Afghan Central Bank Warns
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Taliban, One Belt One Road
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse