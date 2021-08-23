Register
12:32 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

    Kamala Harris Vows US Will 'Open' South China Sea After It Deals With 'Priority' Afghanistan Pullout

    © REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    115
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083691990_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_15e1e541e0e79f0492edea8e0586689e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108231083691620-kamala-harris-vows-us-will-open-south-china-sea-after-it-deals-with-priority-afghanistan-pullout/

    Harris and the US administration has faced harsh criticism over her Asian tour, organised amid the problem-stricken withdrawal from Afghanistan and chaos at the Kabul Airport, as well as the failure to evacuate all of the Afghans who helped NATO forces.

    Vice President Kamala Harris has stressed that the US will continue to strive to keep the Indo-Pacific region "free and open" during a visit to Singapore, adding, however, that Washington is currently preoccupied with issues in Afghanistan, which she called a "higher priority".

    "Right now we are singularly focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who have worked with us, and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children and that is our singular focus at this time", she said.

    When the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan finally ends, America will be shifting its gaze to the Indo-Pacific region, according to Harris' statements amid her visit to Singapore and meeting with the country's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob.

    The US vice president promised that Washington will work closely with its local allies and partners in order to "uphold the rules based international order, and freedom of navigation, including in the South China Sea". Harris went on to urge people not to draw parallels between America's commitments to its Indo-Pacific partners and Afghanistan, where, according to many, the US failed to live up to its promises. President Joe Biden previously claimed that Washington had never pledged or planned to engage in nation-building in Afghanistan, saying it only invaded the nation to eradicate al-Qaeda*.

    US Military Presence in the South China Sea

    The VP's pledge of American assistance came as Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that the perception of Washington's commitment to the Indo-Pacific region will be determined by "what the US does going forward, how it repositions itself in the region, how it engages its broad range of friends and partners and allies". While Singapore does not have any claims to the disputed South China Sea, other regional powers working with the US, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and the Philippines, do have such territorial claims. Harris is scheduled to travel to Vietnam in the near future with the same mission of reaffirming US commitments to the region under the motto "America is back".

    Xinhua
    Beijing Swipes at US ‘Pseudo-Multilateralism’ as South China Sea Code of Conduct Edges Closer

    The US routinely sends its warships to the South China Sea, which is predominantly controlled by the Chinese Navy. China has condemned these sorties carried out under the guise of "freedom of navigation" missions, calling them dangerous provocations. Beijing warned that one day these missions might result in an accident and an armed confrontation, suggesting that neither country wants such an outcome.

    *Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Related:

    Poll Shows US VP Kamala Harris' Approval Rating in Decline as She Keeps Shtum on Afghan Crisis
    Kamala Harris Still Plans Vietnam Visit as Afghanistan Crisis Evokes Memories of Saigon Disaster
    Kamala Harris to Visit Vietnam Amid Afghanistan Chaos, Comparisons to Fall of Saigon
    Tags:
    Kamala Harris, US, China, Indo-Pacific
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse