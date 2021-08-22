Register
14:57 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Minister Says Taliban Restoring Order at Chaotic Kabul Airport

    © REUTERS / HANDOUT
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083683678_0:73:1200:748_1200x675_80_0_0_4cb47fb894eae1b75848d4a7c0550891.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108221083683899-uk-minister-says-taliban-restoring-order-at-chaotic-kabul-airport/

    Seven Afghan civilians were killed in a crush at Kabul Airport on Saturday, despite efforts by British troops there to save them. This was in addition to two people shot dead by US troops last week and three killed when a US Air Force C-17 transport jet was cleared for take-off with desperate Afghan men clinging to the undercarriage.

    The Taliban* is helping UK authorities straighten out the mayhem caused by the panicked US evacuation of Afghanistan, says a British government minister.

    Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told reporters on Sunday that the insurgent movement was sorting evacuees and asylum-seekers into separate queues for the British and US airlift operations out of Kabul.

    "Today the marshalling [that the] Taliban are doing is making a big difference", Heappey said. "So if people are instructed to come forward we encourage them to do so because we are getting people through".

    The minister said the Royal Air Force had flown 1,721 people out of the Afghan capital on Saturday, and a further 731 people had been processed and were ready to board flights on Sunday. 

    In a tweet, Heappey praised the 600 British soldiers deployed in Kabul for their efforts to save Afghan civilians' lives on Saturday in a crush at the gates of the fortress-like Hamid Karzai International Airport. Seven people lost their lives in the incident, adding to two shot dead by US troops last week and three killed when a US Air Force C-17 transport jet was cleared for take-off with desperate Afghan men clinging to the undercarriage.

    This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows evacuees stage before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021
    © AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS GUEVARA
    Nod to Biden? Tony Blair Slams 'Imbecilic Slogan' of 'Ending Forever Wars' by Abandoning Afghanistan
    Heappey also said he hoped British troops could stay after the US forces finally abandon Afghanistan on 31 August, but acknowledged that would "depend on the Taliban" and "this is not something we can unilaterally decide to do".

    "Our relationship in Afghanistan may be easier in the future if we have a presence", the minister claimed.

    ​Questioned on speculation that the 31 August deadline could be extended, Heappey said it would be an "opportunity to continue with flights… but we are assuming nothing".

    "Absolutely nobody can say we'll be able to get everybody out, the hard reality is that that simply may not be the case", he cautioned. But he reassured Afghans seeking refuge in the UK: "People shouldn't despair that when the military air bridge ends that's the end of their chances, there will be other routes into the resettlement programme".

    On Sunday, the White House announced it was commandeering civilian airliners to help speed up the evacuation, saying planes operated by American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines, and United Airlines would be called up under the Civil Reserve Air Fleet scheme.

    US President Joe Biden and his administration have drawn condemnation at home and abroad for their hurried evacuation of Afghanistan after failing to foresee the Taliban's rapid takeover following the final withdrawal of US and NATO troops earlier this year.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    ‘We Got All Kinds of Cables’: Watch Biden Clash With Journo Over Memo Warning Kabul Could Crumble
    UK Foreign Secretary Allegedly Ignored Order to Return From Holiday Early Amid Afghanistan Chaos
    Kamala Harris to Visit Vietnam Amid Afghanistan Chaos, Comparisons to Fall of Saigon
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Kabul, Hamid Karzai International Airport, US Army
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse