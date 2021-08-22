Register
01:04 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, past a mural of President Ashraf Ghani, as the Taliban offensive encircled the capital.

    Afghan Gov't Was Working on Peaceful Power Transfer, Ghani Resignation Ahead of Kabul Fall - Report

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083681489_0:0:2891:1626_1200x675_80_0_0_df3dbe7920a85eebf69b04505747e812.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108221083681182-afghan-govt-was-working-on-peaceful-power-transfer-ghani-resignation-ahead-of-kabul-fall---report/

    The now-former president, previously backed by the US, left the country shortly before the Taliban* seized the presidential palace in Kabul, according to him, to "prevent bloodshed." For several days, no one knew where he was until later Ghani himself admitted that he had fled to the UAE and even hoped to return to the country someday soon.

    A former senior official in Afghanistan's deposed President Ashraf Ghani's cabinet revealed how the president and his aides were surprised by the Taliban's speedy assault on Kabul, as they were working on a deal to "hand over peacefully to an inclusive government" and on Ghani's resignation, CNN reported on Saturday.

    Citing an anonymous former top official, the channel stated that a senior member of the Ghani government met with a prominent member of a group affiliated with both the Taliban and Al-Qaeda* in Kabul in the final hours of the overthrown regime, and was told frankly that the government must surrender.

    "In the days leading up to the Taliban coming in Kabul, we had been working on a deal with the US to hand over peacefully to an inclusive government and for President Ghani to resign," the official is quoted in the report as saying. "These talks were underway when the Taliban came into the city. The Taliban entering Kabul city from multiple points was interpreted by our intelligence as hostile advances."

    Ghani was unprepared for the Taliban's arrival on the outskirts of Kabul late Saturday and escaped on Sunday with only the clothing he was wearing, thus refuting the accusations of him packing loads of money into cars.

    "We had received intelligence for over a year that the President would be killed in the event of a takeover," the source added.

    A Taliban fighter holding an M16 assault rifle stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    A Taliban fighter holding an M16 assault rifle stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021.

    And Ghani reportedly left in a hurry, as at first, he went to "Termez in Uzbekistan, where he spent one night," before flying to the United Arab Emirates.

    "There was no money with him. He literally just had the clothes he was wearing," the former official assured.

    As the Taliban marched through provincial capitals, the former official reportedly said that for those inside the palace, holding Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, was crucial.

    "Our thinking was that Kandahar had enough forces in addition to local forces. Additional forces were also sent from Khost, and we were thinking they would be able to hold Kandahar as they did in Helmand," he stressed.

    According to the official, last Friday, as Kandahar fell it was "obvious that Kabul could no longer hold but we thought we had more time than we did until the Taliban reached Kabul. It happened much faster." And the government underestimated the level of morale in the field army.

    "We, the Afghan government and our international partners, underestimated the effect that the US withdrawal would have on the morale of our troops, as well as the logistical challenges in keeping them supplied," the official explained. "We thought, and the Americans also predicted, that we had at least till mid-September to make a political deal and consolidate our forces to create a military stalemate."

    The former government employee admitted that Afghanistan had "underestimated the number of localized and individual deals that had been made in advance between the Taliban and political leaders, commanders and businessmen."

    However, he apparently put the blame on the US' fast pullout for such a collapse of the nation, as "this was not a process that was ever fully controlled by Afghans in the first place."

    Ghani's Escape and Search for a Way Out of the Political Impasse

    Ghani, who has been chastised for abandoning Afghans to the Taliban, denied on Wednesday that he had left Kabul with millions of dollars in cash. In a video address, he explained that he departed the nation to avoid bloodshed, and that he did not even have the time to change his shoes.

    "The concern was war inside a city of six million people. We knew that if Ghani left, the guns will be silent," the former official thought.

    Earlier, reports circulated that the former president fled Afghanistan with enormous sums of money, estimated to be worth around $169 million, and that "some of the money was left on the runway," as he tried to escape. 

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul
    © AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul

    According to the source, Ghani had never personally met with the Taliban, but instead, Sirajuddin Haqqani's (deputy Taliban leader) uncle, Khalil Haqqani, reportedly spoke with Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Sunday afternoon, relaying that the movement wanted a peaceful transfer of power and that the government should issue a statement of surrender, after which they will negotiate.

    In addition, the former official discussed the recent efforts in Kabul to build a new government, expressing a hope to balance against the rule of the Taliban's Sharia law.

    "There are efforts in Kabul on the formation of an inclusive government, led now by Dr. Abdullah and former President Karzai. We started those efforts last week and we support those efforts and hope the Taliban will not try to create a monopoly government."

    According to the official, if the Islamist movement wants worldwide recognition as a legitimate force, "they will have to accept to work with others and form an inclusive representative government."

    "There is still hope that the Taliban will act wisely. So far their actions have been calculated, which is a good sign. They appear to be working closely with political leaders," he added.

    Earlier in the day, Hashmat Ghani, the younger brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, pledged allegiance to the Taliban, the Islamist group claimed.

    On Saturday, the Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov told the German outlet Spiegel that Ghani always refused to discuss the peace process in the country during personal meetings, as he reportedly always tried to change the subject.

    * Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states

    Related:

    China Urges World to Stop Putting Pressure on Afghanistan, Guide it Through Power Transition
    They Succeeded Before, But Can the Taliban Clamp Down on Afghanistan’s Opium Crops Again?
    Was America's 20-Year-Long Afghanistan War Really Worth the Pain?
    Neocons and Ex-CIA Operatives Warn US Should Brace For 9/11-Style Attacks After Fall of Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Afghanistan War, War in Afghanistan, Russian Embassy in Afghanistan, Taliban, Taliban presence, Ashraf Ghani, Ghani, us troops in afghanistan, US Forces Afghanistan, Kabul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse