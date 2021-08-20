Vehicle Carrying Chinese Nationals Hit by Suicide Bombing in Pakistan, Casualties Reported

A vehicle carrying Chinese nationals was hit by a suicide bomb in Pakistan's Balochistan province, Reuters reported, citing a government official.
"Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack," Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, said.
Strongly condemn suicide attack on Chinese nationals Vehicle in #Gwadar.— Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) August 20, 2021
2 children died who were playing nearby & one Chinese sustained minor injuries.
3 persons injured including driver
Police & CTD teams are on the crime scene.
Investiga launched.
Innocent Children,Afsos
According to a police statement, the blast took place at the East Bay Road about 19:00 local time.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
China has been involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is one of the parts of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project.
All comments
Show new comments (0)