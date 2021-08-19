At Least Three Killed, Over 50 Injured in Blast During Religious Procession in Pakistan - Video

Earlier in the day, AP reported, citing witnesses, that the blast injured 30 people.
Shiite leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed the incident but did not provide any further details.
A video emerged online, showing ambulances arriving at the scene of the explosion.
#BREAKING #PAKISTAN #PUNJAB— loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) August 19, 2021
🔴 PAKISTAN : BOMB BLAST IN BAHAWALNAGAR! 🚨 💥
At least 3 killed, 40 injured in a bomb blast during Shia religious Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar, city of Punjab province.#BreakingNews #Bahawalnagar #Punjab #Ashura #Explosion pic.twitter.com/Xw831m4CSq
The explosion reportedly occurred outside the Mohajir Colony Mosque.
Viewer discretion advised.— Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) August 19, 2021
A blast in an #Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar, Pakistan results in multiple casualties. The blast occurred near the Mohajir Colony Mosque as per initial reports. #Muharam #Karbala #Pakistan #Bahawalnagar #ShiaSunniAikHain #Shia #Sunni pic.twitter.com/BGBgxuaHsZ
According to another report, the death toll from the blast currently stands at 5, with more than 40 people injured.
#BREAKING: 5 killed and 41 injured in a bomb explosion on Ashura procession of innocent Shia mourners in Bahawal Nagar of Punjab in Pakistan. Blast happened two hours ago yet there isn’t much reportage in Pakistan media. Instructions to ignore a Shia tragedy? pic.twitter.com/ScEXBngBPV— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 19, 2021
