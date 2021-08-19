Register
08:46 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Laborers working at a coal mining facility

    Lithium, Gold & Rare Earths: How China May Open the Door to New Business Opportunities for Afghans

    © AFP 2021 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104825/94/1048259468_0:156:3000:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_afaf573f04ba52864db3a5fc5d918afe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108191083657491-lithium-gold--rare-earths-how-china-may-open-the-door-to-new-business-opportunities-for-afghans/

    China has signalled that it will establish new diplomatic relations with Kabul after the stabilisation of the situation. There are many unknowns about the country's future after the Taliban's* takeover, but Beijing could help Afghanistan reap new business opportunities if peace and order are restored, says Asia Pacific commentator Thomas W. Pauken.

    On 16 August, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that it respects the will and choice of the Afghan people, adding that it hopes that the smooth transition of power will be ensured in the country. Earlier, on Sunday, the Taliban* seized the Afghanistan capital of Kabul and declared the end of the war.

    China's Pragmatism in Foreign Affairs

    Unlike American policymakers, who appeared to be caught off guard, Beijing was by no means surprised by the Taliban's swift takeover, says Thomas W. Pauken II, a Beijing-based Asia-Pacific Affairs commentator and author of US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal. In fact, the Chinese had considered it a foregone conclusion around the same time in early July when US President Joe Biden held a press conference claiming the Taliban could not defeat the current Afghan forces, which were expected to defend the nation, the commentator remarks.

    "The Chinese government understood the Taliban was preparing to exploit the chaos and disorganisation of Biden’s US troops withdrawal to seize the country in a vacuum," notes Pauken. "Widespread corruption was endemic in the Afghan government, while the massive development of opium poppy fields in the country had lured international criminal gangs and drug dealers to enter the country. Rampant corruption cannot be sustainable, since ordinary citizens become the biggest losers."

    Under these circumstances it is hardly surprising that the Taliban had won over many rural villagers as they were perceived as brutal but fair, according to the Asia Pacific observer.

    ​"Afghan society was rotting to the core, the US troops failed in efforts to improve the local conditions, so inevitably the Taliban was well-poised to sweep into Kabul and take over the country," he says. "China saw it coming."

    Speaking during the 28 July 2021 meeting with the Taliban delegation in Tianjin, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that the Taliban is "an important military and political force in Afghanistan and is expected to play an important role in the country's peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process."

    ​Wang's statement demonstrates the deep pragmatism of the Chinese government, Pauken says, suggesting that the Chinese leadership had already expected at that time the Taliban to form the new government in Afghanistan and made preparations for it. However, the Taliban is still seen as a terrorist organisation by Beijing, so the latter will not rush into recognising the militant group's legitimacy, he adds.

    Besides, the Afghan insurgents' takeover does not come without risk for the People's Republic, according to the commentator. Pauken highlights that there are different groups within the insurgent movement, adding that there have been unconfirmed reports saying that some militants are conducting recruitment and training to support terrorist cells connected to the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and Uyghur separatists’ groups.

    "China hopes that if the Taliban wishes to have closer ties with Beijing, they must crack down on ETIM and other terrorists seeking to infiltrate into China," the commentator points out.
    A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16

    Potential Business Opportunities for China & Afghanistan

    However, at the same time, it appears that the Taliban is beginning to witness the benefits of a peaceful transition to power, says Pauken, referring to the Afghan group's reported attempts to preserve peace and order in territories under its control.

    If safety and stability are restored in Afghanistan, China could contribute to post-war reconstruction and development there and push forward joint projects under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Chinese daily Global Times suggested last Sunday.

    There could be some amazing business opportunities for both Afghanistan and China, agrees the Asia-Pacific commentator. According to some estimates, Afghanistan holds between $1 trillion and $3 trillion in mineral wealth in underground reserves, including vast gold deposits and lithium that may be used to develop batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

    ​The climate change agenda and shift from fossil fuel vehicles to EVs make the country's reserves of the silvery-white alkali metal especially important. Back in 2010, The New York Times noted that Afghanistan could become the "Saudi Arabia of lithium," citing an internal Pentagon memo.

    ​While Afghans hold many minerals and rare earths, they lack the infrastructure and equipment to mine it and sell to global buyers, Pauken emphasises, adding that China's help to explore this wealth could come in handy.

    "Chinese companies could sign joint agreements with Afghan miners to extract the lithium and to resell it to the US and European EV manufacturers at premium prices," he says. "No telling how high the profit margins will be for them. Chinese companies and investors can work with the BRI to build new roads, bridges and railways to reach the lithium mines that can spell huge profits for Afghans and the Chinese."

    ​China's longstanding ally, Pakistan can play an instrumental role as bridge-builder to draw Kabul closer to Beijing, Pauken presumes. Islamabad has already benefited from its partnership with the Chinese, the observer stresses, referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

    "Pakistan serves as China’s Gateway to the Middle East and South Asia," he notes. "Look to see Afghanistan join the BRI and become a part of CPEC."

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other states.

    Related:

    China, Tajikistan Join Up for Security Drills Amid Taliban Victory in Neighboring Afghanistan
    Trump Would Win Today as Voters Say Biden Is More to Blame for Afghanistan, Poll Shows
    The Taliban’s Unity Gave Them Afghanistan, But Will They Manage to Find International Recognition?
    Tags:
    China, Afghanistan, lithium, lithium ion battery, gold, minerals, rare-earth metals, economy, Taliban, East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse