View of Kabul Airport as Evacuations Continue Following Taliban's Success in Afghanistan

Sputnik is live from the Kabul airport as efforts to evacuate foreign nationals and Afghans wishing to leave following the Taliban takeover continue.
The evacuations were complicated by crowds of people who rushed to the airport in an attempt to leave the country. Taliban militants fired shots into the air to disperse crowds.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the country had been captured quickly and that, if needed, US forces would be staying past the 31 August deadline to evacuate all Americans.
Kabul was seized by the Taliban without a fight on Sunday, as President Ashraf Ghani announced his resignation and left the country. Numerous countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)